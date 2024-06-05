International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 2,008 shares trading hands.
International Stem Cell Trading Down 17.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.
International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. International Stem Cell had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.
About International Stem Cell
International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.
