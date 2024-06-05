Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $12.39 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and $68.62 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $12.39 or 0.00017304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00051209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,083,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,458,763 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

