Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $416.19

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $416.19 and last traded at $415.50, with a volume of 597200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $406.61.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,779 shares of company stock valued at $15,862,204 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 62.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

