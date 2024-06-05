Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Down 5.1%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.55. 15,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 28,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Inventiva from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Inventiva Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

Further Reading

