Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,069,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 743% from the previous session’s volume of 482,874 shares.The stock last traded at $37.93 and had previously closed at $37.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.