Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $35.52. 31,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $287.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 395.1% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 416.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.