Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Boston Scientific (BSX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX):

5/31/2024 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2024 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/22/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. 5,188,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,269. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after buying an additional 550,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,378,000 after buying an additional 481,891 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

