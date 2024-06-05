Investors Purchase High Volume of Fortuna Silver Mines Call Options (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,869 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average volume of 2,905 call options.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 11,435,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,930. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11,698.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,848,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 4,807,537 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

