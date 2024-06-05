IOTA Price Hits $0.23 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $771.69 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001730 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.