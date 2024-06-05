Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Iron Mountain worth $75,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,677,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $228,391,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after buying an additional 1,077,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

