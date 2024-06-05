iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 472,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 245,096 shares.The stock last traded at $49.08 and had previously closed at $49.16.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.