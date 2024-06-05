iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 472,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 245,096 shares.The stock last traded at $49.08 and had previously closed at $49.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

