iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.35. 6,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 4,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

