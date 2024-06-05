iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.52

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 1768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.
About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.
