iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.41

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.41 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 10653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 294,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 172,312 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

