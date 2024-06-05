iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $535.90

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $535.90 and last traded at $535.87, with a volume of 1532984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $531.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $462.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.31.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.