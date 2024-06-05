iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.04

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.04 and last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 688928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.63.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 463,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after buying an additional 78,937 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 244,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 89,788 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.