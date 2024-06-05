iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.62

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.62 and last traded at $95.62, with a volume of 10523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.51.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

