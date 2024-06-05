iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 1,497,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 757,476 shares.The stock last traded at $26.36 and had previously closed at $26.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 496,455 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

