iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 146,751 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,689,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,078 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,374,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $3,760,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. 63,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,345. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

