iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.26

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.26 and last traded at $68.37, with a volume of 22461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGRO. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.