iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.16

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 53857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
