iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.16

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 53857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,061,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 473,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

