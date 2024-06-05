iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.16

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEBGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 53857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,061,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 473,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

