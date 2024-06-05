iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.43. 26,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 13,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

