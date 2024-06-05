iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.52

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 844038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $620.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

