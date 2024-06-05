iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,052,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,630,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.