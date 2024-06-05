iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $29,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.98. 280,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,022. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

