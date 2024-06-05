iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $135.46

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $135.46 and last traded at $136.60, with a volume of 347725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

