iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.64

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.64 and last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 1349392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.17.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.