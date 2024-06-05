iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.58

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.58 and last traded at $99.72, with a volume of 171137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.72.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $824.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

