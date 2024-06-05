iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.43 and last traded at $66.30. 32,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 67,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5,567.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,003,000 after buying an additional 1,186,882 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,880,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,209.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,480 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

