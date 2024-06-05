James Blackie Sells 2,625 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $15,172.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 454,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, James Blackie sold 3,559 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $20,677.79.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00.

On Monday, May 20th, James Blackie sold 3,276 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $20,802.60.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,453. The stock has a market cap of $245.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.46. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 856.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 420,455 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ON24 by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About ON24

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Articles

