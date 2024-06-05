Jay Lichter Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

JANX stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 964,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 3.71. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $609,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,882,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,961,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JANX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

