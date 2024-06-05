John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BTO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.