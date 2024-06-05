John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years.

JHS remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,053. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

