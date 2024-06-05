John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 13,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,953. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Tesla Stock is Under Pressure and at Risk of a Deep Implosion
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.