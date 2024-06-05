John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.3 %
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,778. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The 2 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.