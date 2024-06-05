John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,709. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.