John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

HTD stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 22,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,221. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

