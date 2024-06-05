Jonah Adelman Sells 90,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $1,942,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,029.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. 620,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,867. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.05.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.
