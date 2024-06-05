JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 217.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.53. 3,474,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

