JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $53.67. 1,927,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,711,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

