JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $53.67. 1,927,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,711,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
