JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,445 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $29,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 200,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.