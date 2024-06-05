Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.02. 428,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

