Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 387,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $8,313,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $7,452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 167,441 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Price Performance

BLMN stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.06. 1,419,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,542. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin' Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

