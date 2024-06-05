Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Insider Activity

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. 764,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,454. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

