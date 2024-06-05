Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 29.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in WESCO International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in WESCO International by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 119.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.90. 721,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,133. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.23. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WCC

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,760,312 shares of company stock valued at $304,565,784 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.