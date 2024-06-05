Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,453,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 6,932.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

ESNT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,747. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

