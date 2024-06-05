Kellanova (NYSE:K) Position Increased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in Kellanova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $4,157,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,386,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,552,622.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,524,118 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,802. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

