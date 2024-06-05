Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $34,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $151.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

