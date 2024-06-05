KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Up 0.2%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.25. 843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.81.

About KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.