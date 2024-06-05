Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 9325569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44.

Kibo Energy Company Profile

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

